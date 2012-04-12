Jay-Z’s Rocawear Inks Partnership Deal With The New York Yankees

Jay-Z and his Rocawear brand are still going strong. The company just announced a new partnership with the New York Yankees. Being that Brooklyn’s finest is almost always rocking his Yankees fitted, this new merger comes as no big surprise, and marks another strong feat for the brand, which has been plagued by rumors of financial turmoil.

Rocawear’s partnership with the 27-time World Series champions includes branded signage in Yankee Stadium, and integrated promotions throughout the 2012 baseball season. “Jay-Z has been a long-time fan of the Yankees, regularly attends games and has even included his favorite team in song lyrics, so this was a natural partnership,” said Jameel Spencer, Marketing EVP for the men’s division of Iconix Brand, the company which owns the clothing line. “Rocawear, along with Jay-Z are very excited to be working with the Yankees for the 2012 season. We feel another championship in ‘12!”

This latest collaboration marks a publicity rebirth for The Roc, which came under fire for profiting off their Occupy All Streets shirts—named after the Occupy Wall St. movement—and for firing 28 employees in January. Last week, Rocawear also released footage of their first television commercial featuring the boss himself, detailing his steps from Marcy projects, to becoming a mogul.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Hip-Hop’s Top 10 Most Infamous Breakups

• Classic Hip-Hop Albums Get Flipped With Comic Characters [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: Drake’s “HYFR” Vixen Stephanie Monique [PHOTOS]

• Just Because: The Best GIFS From Drake’s “HYFR” Video [GALLERY]

• Nicki Minaj Holds Album Release Party At Miami’s Club LIV [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: Playboy Playmate Tisha Marie [PHOTOS]

• The 10 Most Expensive Music Videos In Hip-Hop History

—

Photo: Rocawaer