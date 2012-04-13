Gucci Mane ft. Rocko & T.I. – “Plain Jane” [LISTEN]

This song originally appeared on Gucci Mane’s Trap Back mixtape, but the “kang” of the south, T.I., adds a smooth 16 bars over this joint to make the cypher complete. Get a listen to “Plane Jane” after the jump.

Photo: Warner Bros