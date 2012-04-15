A$AP Rocky’s Full Performance At Coachella Festival [VIDEO]

Harlem’s A$AP Rocky and his A$AP Mob closed out last night’s performances at the Coachella Festival in Indio, California. Numerous familiar tracks and new joints, including a Hit-Boy produced track called “Goldie,” were performed throughout the hour long set.

Watch Harlem invade the Cali stage in the video below. Can cats start rocking over instrumentals instead of the full song, though?

https://dailymotion.com/video/xq52fw



Photo: HipHop-N-More