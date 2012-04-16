Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre Perform Alongside Tupac Shakur At Coachella [VIDEO]

That’s not a typo. Last night, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre’s highly anticipated Coachella Festival performance went down along with a guest appearance by a Tupac Shakur hologram. From the reports of folks like the homie Mikey Fresh over at Miss Info, the hologram was eerily life like. So much so that the video of Hologram Pac performing “Hail Mary” and “2 Of Amerikkas Most Wanted,” along with updated ad libs, doesn’t do it justice.

The rest of Dre & Snoop’s set was also a winner, with the West Coast vets inviting Eminem, 50 Cent, Wiz Khalifa and Kendrick Lamar to rock with them on stage. Watch Tupac’s return below, and more Dre & Snoop performance footage on the next page.

http://cdn.springboard.gorillanation.com/storage/js/sb.html5.js

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Air Jordan XII (12) “Playoffs” [PHOTOS]

• Cake: Nicki Minaj Inks Adidas Endorsement Deal [PHOTOS]

• Hip-Hop Wired Presents: A Tribute To Coppin’ Pleas

• Nas “The Don” Video Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

• Hip-Hop’s Top 10 Most Infamous Breakups

• Bangin Candy: Drake’s “HYFR” Vixen Stephanie Monique [PHOTOS]

• Just Because: The Best GIFS From Drake’s “HYFR” Video [GALLERY]

• Bangin Candy: Playboy Playmate Tisha Marie [PHOTOS]

• The 10 Most Expensive Music Videos In Hip-Hop History

—

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

1 2Next page »