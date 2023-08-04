Philadelphia To Host 2023 Red Bull BC One U.S. National Final

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Red Bull BC One, the annual leading breaking competition in the world, will conclude its 2023 run in the States this month with some of the nation’s top competitors in yet another stacked field. On August 26, Fillmore Philadelphia will host a weekend of Red Bull BC One festivities, ending things off by crowning the National champions that will then go on to compete at the World Final in Paris, France.

Before Red Bull BC One gives up the stage to the B-Boys and B-Girls vying for the title, on Friday, August 25, Red Bull BC One Camp will host a series of seminars, events, and the like to bring the sport of breaking to the City of Brotherly Love. Menno, a three-time BC One champion, will host a battle workshop. There will also be a Pride in Break couch session with LGBTQ+ breakers, including B-Girl Rascal Randi, B-Girl Beta, B-Boy Dosu, and B-Boy Wicket.

The competition will host the regional winners and runner-ups from Orlando, Minneapolis, and New York, along with several wild card contestants putting on their best moves in front of the judges and crowd. The new BC One B-Boy and B-Girl champions will head to Paris on October 21 at the Stade Roland-Garros Stadium to take on the global competitors.

This year’s National Final BC One will feature 16 B-Boys and 16 B-Girls from across the nation, along with returning 2022 BC One National Finalists B-Boy Ali and B-Boy Dosu. The judges overseeing the scoring for the competition are B-Boy Alien Ness, B-Girl Beta, Red Bull BC One All-Star and three-time Red Bull BC One World Champion B-Boy Menno, and Red Bull BC One All-Star B-Girl Kastet.

DJ Fleg will provide the backing beats and attendees will get a special performance from the talent quartet of MCs, Coast Contra, who recently torched their Red Bull Spiral freestyle session. Steve Believe & Myverse will serve as the hosts.

All of this comes as Hip-Hop celebrates its 50th anniversary this month on August 11, and Red Bull’s continued commitment to highlighting the music and pillars of the culture is appreciated here at Hip-Hop Wired.

To learn more, purchase tickets, and get a breakdown of the schedule, click here.

Photo: Red Bull