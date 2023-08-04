Megan Thee Stallion Shines In ‘Dicks: The Musical’ Trailer

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion‘s ready for her closeup Mr. DeMille.

After establishing herself as one of the best talents in the music game over the past few years, Megan Thee Stallion is now turning her attention to the silver screen in hopes of to taking Hollywood by storm as she did the rap game. Yesterday, A24 released their first trailer to their upcoming raunchy musical comedy, Dicks: The Musical, which features the “Body” rapper doing what she does best, rapping!

Centering around two businessmen (Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp) who find out that they’re long-lost twins, the R-rated musical finds the two attempting to reunite their parents (Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally) so that they can be the loving family unit that they never had. Unfortunately, Nathan Lane declares himself “as queer as a three dollar bill and just as thin,” so their masterplan might fall apart before it can even get started.

Riddled with sexually explicit lyrics and hilarious ditties, the trailer promises, at the very least, an entertaining time at the movies if not a moving one. That being said, if Megan Thee Stallion doesn’t twerk at least once, we riot. We kid, we kid.

Check out the trailer for Dicks: The Musical below and let us know if you’ll be checking for this when it hits theaters Sept. 29.