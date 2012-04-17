Rita Ora – “How We Do (Party)” [VIDEO]

Roc Nation’s Rita Ora cuts a rug in the video for her new single “How We Do (Party).” The beautiful songstress under Hov’s umbrella is really starting to build momentum and it looks like they might strike while the iron’s hot with a debut album in the summer. Check the video after the jump.



Photo: VEVO