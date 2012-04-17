CLOSE
HomeNews

Rita Ora – “How We Do (Party)” [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

Roc Nation’s Rita Ora cuts a rug in the video for her new single “How We Do (Party).” The beautiful songstress under Hov’s umbrella is really starting to build momentum and it looks like they might strike while the iron’s hot with a debut album in the summer. Check the video after the jump.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

Rihanna’s Very Hot Coachella Weekend [PHOTOS]

Tupac Back: The Best Moments From Coachella 2012 [PHOTOS]

Lil Wayne Covers May 2012 Issue Of XXL Magazine [PHOTOS]

Carmelo Anthony, New York Knicks Meet With Trayvon Martin’s Family [PHOTOS]

Air Jordan XII (12) “Playoffs” [PHOTOS]

Cake: Nicki Minaj Inks Adidas Endorsement Deal [PHOTOS]

Nas “The Don” Video Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

Hip-Hop’s Top 10 Most Infamous Breakups

Photo: VEVO

how We Do Party , Rita Ora , roc nation

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close