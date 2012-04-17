Diddy Tops Forbes Five Wealthiest Hip-Hop Artists List

Records sales aren’t what they used to be, and one of his former artists just caught a murder charge, but make no mistake, Diddy is still doing well for himself. Forbes has named the mogul the wealthiest hip-hop artist of 2012. For the second year in a row Mr. Combs topped the list above the likes of Jay-Z, 50 Cent, and other usual suspects.

The Bad Boy Records head netted $550 million last year, putting him one step closer to becoming hip-hop’s first billionaire. Among the business collaborations fattening his pockets include his partnership with Ciroc vodka, his Sean Jean clothing line, and the Blue Fame marketing agency. The 42-year-old is also planning to follow in the footsteps of Oprah Winfrey, by launching his own network next year, which likely keep him on the Forbes’ list for years to come.

Coming in second place on the list was Jay who earned an impressive $460 million, due in part to his successful ‘Watch the Throne Tour,’ which will head overseas this summer. Next was the current king of holograms, Dr. Dre with $270 million, followed by Birdman who made $125 million last year.

Rounding out the list is 50 Cent who, despite not dropping a single album in over two years, earned of $100 million. He stays winning.

Photo: New York Daily News