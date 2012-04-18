CLOSE
Cam’Ron – “Murder 1” (#UNLostFiles) [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

It’s day 3 of Killa Cam‘s #UnLostFiles and this record might be the best one yet. Feast your ears on Cam’Ron’s “Murder 1” after the jump.

Cam’Ron – “Murder 1” – [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

