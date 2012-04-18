Cam’Ron – “Murder 1” (#UNLostFiles) [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

It’s day 3 of Killa Cam‘s #UnLostFiles and this record might be the best one yet. Feast your ears on Cam’Ron’s “Murder 1” after the jump.

Cam’Ron – “Murder 1” – [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Rihanna’s Very Hot Coachella Weekend [PHOTOS]

• The Best Performances In The History Of Nickelodeon’s All That [VIDEO]

• Just Because: Gifs of Disappointed Rappers [PHOTOS]

• Tupac Back: The Best Moments From Coachella 2012 [PHOTOS]

• Lil Wayne Covers May 2012 Issue Of XXL Magazine [PHOTOS]

• Air Jordan XII (12) “Playoffs” [PHOTOS]

• Cake: Nicki Minaj Inks Adidas Endorsement Deal [PHOTOS]

• Nas “The Don” Video Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: E1