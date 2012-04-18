Cam’Ron – “Murder 1” (#UNLostFiles) [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

It’s day 3 of Killa Cam‘s #UnLostFiles and this record might be the best one yet. Feast your ears on Cam’Ron’s “Murder 1” after the jump.
Cam’Ron – “Murder 1” – [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]
MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!
• Rihanna’s Very Hot Coachella Weekend [PHOTOS]
• The Best Performances In The History Of Nickelodeon’s All That [VIDEO]
• Just Because: Gifs of Disappointed Rappers [PHOTOS]
• Tupac Back: The Best Moments From Coachella 2012 [PHOTOS]
• Lil Wayne Covers May 2012 Issue Of XXL Magazine [PHOTOS]
• Air Jordan XII (12) “Playoffs” [PHOTOS]
• Cake: Nicki Minaj Inks Adidas Endorsement Deal [PHOTOS]
• Nas “The Don” Video Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]
—
Photo: E1
comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
FROM SITES WE LOVE