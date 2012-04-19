CLOSE
Iggy Azalea On MTV’s Hip-Hop POV [VIDEO]

The second episode of MTV’s Hip Hop POV aired last night and the featured guest on the show was the blonde bombshell, Iggy Azalea. On the show she spoke on Australia’s refugee culture, A$AP Rocky, XXL Freshman list, and debut album, The New Classic.

PHOTO: MTV

