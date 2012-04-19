Kanye West & Kid Cudi Shooting Music Video In Qatar [PHOTOS]

Back in February, word got out that Kanye West was filming a mini-movie in the Middle East. Now more details are emerging and it seems that Yeezy and Kid Cudi are out in Qatar shooting a music video. A student working on the production dropped dime and spilled two and half beans about the quasi-top secret shoot to Doha News (spotted at Hip Hop-N-More).

“The whole thing was pretty top-secret, It was interesting to see exactly how music videos were produced and how many takes they have to take,” he said, adding that the models’ attire was “culturally sensitive.”

Right. While there are no details about which song the video is exactly for, more than likely it is a tune from the forthcoming G.O.O.D. Music compilation album. Peep some photos from the Middle Eastern set in the gallery.

Photos: Doha News

