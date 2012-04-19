J.Cole Talks About Life At St. John’s With FUSE [VIDEO]

CLOSE
J. Cole’s been relatively quiet, but he is hitting the road on the Campus Consciousness tour with Big K.R.I.T. In this video with FUSE, the Carolina kid talks about being a huge fan of K.R.I.T. and how life was like on campus at St. John’s Universtiy back in the day. Hit the jump to check it all out. http://cdn.springboard.gorillanation.com/storage/js/sb.html5.js
Big K.R.I.T. , cole world , fuse , roc nation , the sideline story

