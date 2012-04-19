J.Cole Talks About Life At St. John’s With FUSE [VIDEO]

J. Cole’s been relatively quiet, but he is hitting the road on the Campus Consciousness tour with Big K.R.I.T. In this video with FUSE, the Carolina kid talks about being a huge fan of K.R.I.T. and how life was like on campus at St. John’s Universtiy back in the day. Hit the jump to check it all out. http://cdn.springboard.gorillanation.com/storage/js/sb.html5.js

