Police Think Dead Man Found In A Barrel May Be Related To Pop Smoke’s Murder

Just when it seemed like Pop Smoke’s murder was an open and shut case, police are now investigating whether a dead body found in a barrel is connected to the killing of the Brooklyn rapper.
TMZ is reporting the body of Javonnta Murphy had washed ashore on a Malibu beach July 31 and being that he was the brother of Jaquan Murphy, one of the five men arrested for the murder of Pop Smoke, police are looking into the possibility that this could be related to that particular crime.
TMZ reports:
Jaquan was first charged with attempted murder for Pop Smoke’s death, but later cleared. He is, however, currently awaiting trial for an unrelated murder in L.A. County.
