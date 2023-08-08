Ice Spice Named Hip-Hop’s Rookie Of The Year By ‘Billboard’

Ice Spice is continuing to level up in 2023. The rapper has been named Billboard Magazine’s Hip-Hop Rookie of the Year.
As spotted on HipHopDX the South Bronx, New York native has just added another milestone to her career. Last week the music industry trade periodical published a story on the “Deli” rapper’s rise to fame. The media outlet detailed how she has captivated the current generation with her relaxed rapping style that infuses New York street culture. Additionally, the staff also noted that she has been putting up big numbers and the looks to back up the hype including high profile collaborations with Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift but claiming four Top 10 on the “Hot 100” chart.
Ice Spice revealed that she was focused at a very early age. “I would always be on Google as a kid, looking up ‘how to be rich’ and ‘careers that pay the most.’ I was like, ‘OK, should I be a doctor? Or should I be a lawyer?’ I just wanted to make all the money,” she explained. “But I did always love music. I guess it just fell into place.” Ice Spice is set to receive her Rookie of the Year award on Tuesday, August 8.
You can read the entire feature on the “Bikini Bottom” MC here.
