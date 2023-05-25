Taylor Swift Announces New Collab With Ice Spice

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

After getting recruited to become the latest model for Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS attire, and dropping a collaboration with Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice is taking the next step in her ascension to superstardom and is actually collaborating with the Queen of country-pop music, Taylor Swift.

According to Glamour, Taylor Swift took to social media to reveal that she and the Bronx representative would be releasing some new music together as Swift got Ice to hop on a new version of her fan favorite cut, “Karma.” In the post to her millions of followers, the Grammy award winning artist gave Ice Spice all kinds of flowers before announcing the collaboration was on the way.

“Um. SO much to tell you. I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch. So delighted to say that Karma Featuring the incredible @icespicee_ will be out TOMORROW night at MIDNIGHT ET as a part of the new Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) deluxe album that you can pre-order now at http://taylor.lnk.to/thetildawnedition!”

Interestingly enough the announcement comes after Taylor Swift’s rumored boyfriend, Matty Healy slandered Ice Spice back in April calling her a “chubby Chinese lady” and an “Inuit spice girl.” While we’re sure that Taylor Swift and Ice Spice get along swimmingly, we wouldn’t be surprised if this was Taylor Swift’s way to help her hubby save some face and show the world that she isn’t with that nonsense that apparently he’s on.

Glamour reports:

Taylor Swift has said repeatedly that she loves to teach men how to apologize, so maybe she’s demonstrating to Healy how to make things right with a fellow artist. But maybe she just wants to work with other talented musicians and it has nothing to do with dudes! Not everything is about them! Freal! For her part, Spice wrote on Insta, “Karma ft me🪐😍tmm night🥳💕💕💕thxx @taylorswift for being the coolest person on earth ilu💜 5/26.”

Regardless of why Taylor did this collaboration, this is definitely a good look for Ice Spice as she continues to rise in the music game and is now being introduced to an entire new genre of fans who might like what they hear when Taylor Swift drops the remix to “Karma” at midnight.

What do y’all think of Taylor Swift calling on Ice Spice to hop on her “Karma” cut? Let us know in the comment section below.