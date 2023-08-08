Megan Thee Stallion Details “Suffering” During Tory Lanez Hearing

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion related how much suffering she’s endured daily after being shot by Tory Lanez in a written statement read during his sentencing hearing.

On Monday (August 7th), Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta read a statement from the “Cognac Queen” rapper during the sentencing of Lanez in the courtroom. “Since I was viciously shot by the defendant, I have not experienced a single day of peace,” the statement began. “Slowly but surely, I’m healing and coming back, but I will never be the same.”

She asked that her absence from the courtroom not be perceived as a sign of indifference, writing that she struggled with trying to be present for the sentencing but decided that she “simply could not bring myself to be in a room with Tory again.” Megan Thee Stallion did ask Judge David Hereford to deliver a stiff sentence. She also pointed out that Lanez “has blamed the system, blamed the press, and as of late has tried to take advantage of his childhood trauma.”

Lanez, also known as Daystar Peterson, was convicted last year of three felonies – assault with a semiautomatic weapon, discharging a firearm with gross negligence, and having a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle. All charges stem from the 2020 incident where he shot Megan in her feet after the pair and a friend left a party at Kylie Jenner’s home in Hollywood Hills. Lanez faces up to 13 years in prison based on those charges.

Judge Herriford allowed the legal teams for the prosecution and the defense to argue every factor leading to the potential sentence. In doing so, the proceedings would go on for hours, with Lanez’s lawyers also providing statements and 76 letters including one from his six-year-old son defending the rapper and asking for leniency in light of his charitable work. The delay means that the sentencing hearing will resume on Tuesday (August 8th).

One of those letters was composed by Iggy Azalea, which garnered some controversy leading her to state that the letter was “for the judge only”. She also issued a lengthy post of clarification via Twitter. “I am not in support of throwing away ANYone’s life if we can give reasonable punishments that are rehabilitative instead. I support prison reform. Period,” she wrote.