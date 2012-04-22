Diggy Simmons ft. Kevin McCall – “Round The Way Girl” [LISTEN]

Diggy Simmons is still cooking. Rev Run’s son, dropped his Unexpected Arrival debut last month, and now he’s tackling LL Cool J’s classic “Around the Way Girl” with his own version, “Round The Way Girl.”

The Kevin McCall assisted remake of Uncle L’s 1990 record isn’t as appealing as the original, but the young MC proves that he likes a challenge. Plus, Diggs wasn’t even born when “Around the Way Girl” came out, so we can’t expect him to recapture a Hip-Hop staple…but he gave it a good shot.

Photo: Billboard