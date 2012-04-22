A$AP Rocky Brings Out Master P At Coachella, Tributes Trayvon Martin [VIDEO]

Tupac’s ghost, can’t grab all the Coachella headlines. Master P made his return to the stage (in non-hologram form) via a guest appearance during A$AP Rocky’s set at the music festival, Saturday (April 21).

For his second weekend at Coachella, the Harlem native performed his “Goldie” single, before bringing Master P on stage for a performance of “Make Em Say Uhh!” The duo also paid tribute to Trayvon Martin, whose murder inspired their on-stage collaboration. “It was the murder, with the case of Trayvon Martin recently me and P thought it’d be right to dedicate something for him,” Rocky said.

“We’re going to do this for everybody that lost somebody,” P added before making mention to musicians who have passed like Whitney Houston, Pimp C, Tupac, Nate Dogg, and Big L.

Rocky’s Long.Live.A$AP debut is due out this summer.

Photo: NY Times