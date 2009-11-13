Imposter Poses As Lil Wayne And Drake’s Manager, Books Fake Shows

Just when you thought it couldn’t get any crazier for the Young Money camp as Wayne prepares to do a year bid resulting from gun charges in NYC, some one now is impersonating his manager, Cortez Bryant. Representatives from Young Money sent out this statement that read:

“It has come to light that an individual has been impersonating Bryant Management CEO Cortez Bryant for financial gain through false bookings of his clients, including the much buzzed about recording artist Drake.

The imposter has created bogus twitter (twitter.com/Tezpoe) and email accounts (lilwaynebooking@gmail.com) in Bryant’s name which he then utilizes to secure and pocket deposits for false bookings and club appearances.

Bryant Management, who counts rap powerhouse Lil Wayne among their clientele and was recently celebrated for their record breaking summer tour America’s Most Wanted Music Festival, is fully cooperating with the investigation and confident that the individual will be apprehended in a timely manner.

Drake, who is co-managed by Bryant Management and Hip Hop since 1978, is booked solely by ICM Talent & Literary Agency; any party interested in booking Drake can contact ICM Agency at (310) 550-4000.”