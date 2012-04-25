Big K.R.I.T. “Road Less Traveled” Tour Vlog – Episode 1 [VIDEO]

Mississippi rapper Big K.R.I.T. releases episode numero uno of his Red Bull sponsored “Road Less Traveled” video series. The clip features footage of the King Remembered In Time’s Campus Consciousness Tour with J. Cole and its stops at the University of Rhode Island, Babson College and Colby College.

K.R.I.T. proper Def Jam debut, Live From The Underground, is set to drop June 5th. Watch the premiere Road Less Travel blog below as well as a list of K.R.I.T.’s remaining tour dates.

4/26 – Bloomsburg, PA – Bloomsburg College

4/27 – Morgantown, WV – West Virginia Univ

4/28 – Philadelphia, PA – Temple University

5/1 – Boston, MA – Middle East Club (KRIT headlining show)

5/2 – New Haven, CT – Toads Place (KRIT headlining show)

5/3 – Durham, NH – Univ of New Hampshire

5/4 – South Orange, NJ – Seton Hall Univ

Photo: Red Bull