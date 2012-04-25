CLOSE
HomeNews

Fat Joe Ft. 2 Chainz & French Montana – “No Country” [LISTEN]

Leave a comment

 Joey Crack gives the go ahead to Funkmaster Flex to drop the neutrons all over his new track, “No Country.” The men of the moment, 2 Chainz and French Montana are featured as well. Get a listen after the break.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

Rodney King Reflects On Police Beating, Talks Trayvon Martin [PHOTOS]

‘Escort’ Who Dropped Dime On Secret Service Goes Into Hiding [PHOTOS]

adidas Unveils The adizero Crazy Light 2, The Lightest Basketball Shoe Ever [PHOTOS]

Metta World Peace And 12 Of The Greatest Elbows Ever

Bangin Candy: Miss Apple Bottom Jessenia Vice [PHOTOS]

Wired 25: The 25 Most Important People In Hip-Hop Under 25

Pictures Of Celebrities That Aren’t Stoned (But Sure Look Like It) [PHOTOS]

UPS Is Hiring: 9 Signs You Are A Struggle Rapper

Photo: Flex

 

2 chainz , download , Fat Joe , French Montana , funkmaster flex

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close