Beyoncé Named People Magazine’s 2012 World’s Most Beautiful Woman [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

People Magazine named Beyoncé the world’s most beautiful woman in its latest issue, due out this Friday. Which means that once again, Jay-Z won. “”I feel more beautiful than I’ve ever felt because I’ve given birth,” Jigga’s better half told People. “I have never felt so connected, never felt like I had such a purpose on this earth.”

Besides Blue Ivy Carter’s momma, Paula Patton and Sofia Vergara are some of the other women that also get love in the special double issue. Peep video of Bey’s cover shoot below and images in the photo gallery.

Photo: People/Jean-Baptiste Mondino

