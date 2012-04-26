The New Jersey Nets’ New Logo [PHOTOS]

UPDATE: Hova couldn’t wait.

The New Jersey Nets played their last game in the Garden State a couple of days ago and while NJ Governor Chris Christie feels a ways (“Good riddance,” he said), Brooklyn, and partial owner Jay-Z, is another step closer to welcoming their NBA franchise. Deadspin reports that the photo below, unwittingly revealed by some soon to be be reprimanded IT worker in the Barclays Center, is the team’s new logo. It’s an update of its current logo, utilizing the same motif of the name “Nets” over a basketball but with a more modern aesthetic.

Life + Times dropped this hint at the logo to come a couple of days ago. How long before we see this on a Rocawear t-shirt, though?

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Bentley Debuts EXP 9F Super SUV Concept [PHOTOS]

• Rodney King Reflects On Police Beating, Talks Trayvon Martin [PHOTOS]

• ‘Escort’ Who Dropped Dime On Secret Service Goes Into Hiding [PHOTOS]

• adidas Unveils The adizero Crazy Light 2, The Lightest Basketball Shoe Ever [PHOTOS]

• Metta World Peace And 12 Of The Greatest Elbows Ever

• Bangin Candy: Miss Apple Bottom Jessenia Vice [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: The 25 Most Important People In Hip-Hop Under 25

• Pictures Of Celebrities That Aren’t Stoned (But Sure Look Like It) [PHOTOS]

• UPS Is Hiring: 9 Signs You Are A Struggle Rapper

—

Photp: Deadspin

1 2Next page »