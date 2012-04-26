Jay-Z And Rihanna Headline 2012 Olympic Festival

Jay-Z and Rihanna will be the two headline acts in the popular music lineup for the London 2012 Olympic Games, The BBC Radio 1 Hackney Weekend.

“There will be absolutely something for everyone: from Beethoven to Jay-Z, from Shakespeare to Mike Leigh,” Culture Secretary Jeremy Hunt said at the news conference in the Tower of London. Leigh is a film director.

From June 23-24 a full month before London hosts the Olympic games, the festival is set to draw over 100,000 spectators which will also include performances from Florence & the Machine, Jack White, David Guetta and Tinie Tempah.

Photo: Danielle Cheesman