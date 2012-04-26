CLOSE
HomeNews

Jay-Z And Rihanna Headline 2012 Olympic Festival

Leave a comment

Jay-Z and Rihanna  will be the two headline acts in the popular music lineup for the London 2012 Olympic Games, The BBC Radio 1 Hackney Weekend.

“There will be absolutely something for everyone: from Beethoven to Jay-Z, from Shakespeare to Mike Leigh,” Culture Secretary Jeremy Hunt said at the news conference in the Tower of London. Leigh is a film director.

From June 23-24 a full month before London hosts the Olympic games, the festival is set to draw over 100,000 spectators which will also include performances from Florence & the Machine, Jack White, David Guetta and Tinie Tempah.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

Bentley Debuts EXP 9F Super SUV Concept [PHOTOS]

Rodney King Reflects On Police Beating, Talks Trayvon Martin [PHOTOS]

‘Escort’ Who Dropped Dime On Secret Service Goes Into Hiding [PHOTOS]

adidas Unveils The adizero Crazy Light 2, The Lightest Basketball Shoe Ever [PHOTOS]

Metta World Peace And 12 Of The Greatest Elbows Ever

Bangin Candy: Miss Apple Bottom Jessenia Vice [PHOTOS]

Wired 25: The 25 Most Important People In Hip-Hop Under 25

Pictures Of Celebrities That Aren’t Stoned (But Sure Look Like It) [PHOTOS]

UPS Is Hiring: 9 Signs You Are A Struggle Rapper

Photo: Danielle Cheesman

David Guetta , Florence and the Machine , Olympics , Rihanna

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close