Alicia Keys Debuts Song At MTV Upfront [VIDEO]

Alicia Keys debuted a new song entitled “Not Even A King” at the annual MTV Upfront last night at NYC’s Beacon Theatre. Could this mean that a new album is on the way? I guess only time will tell. Check out the footage after the jump in the mean time.

