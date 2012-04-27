Big K.R.I.T. – “I Got This” Video Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

Promotion for Big K.R.I.T.’s major label debut, Live From The Underground, is just getting started. Yesterday, the Mississippi rapper revealed his album cover artwork and recently shot the video for “I Got This.” The Def Jam MC’s embedded photographer, Steve-Ography, was on hand to snap photos from the set of the lead single’s visual.

Besides Live From The Underground on June 5, K.R.I.T. fans will get the opportunity to purchase fully remastered CD and double vinyl editions of K.R.I.T. Wuz Here and Return of 4eva on May 8th via Nature Sounds.

Peep the King Remembered In Time rocking a mean Air Jordan throwback jersey and a pair of Air Jordan V’s in the gallery.

Photos: Steve-Ography

Propers: Nah Right

