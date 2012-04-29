Lil’ Kim – “Countin’ Money” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Lil Kim is getting bread. The Queen Bee is back to basics on her new track “Countin’ Money” off the I.R.S. South label’s Tax Season mixtape.

Judging by her flow, Brookyln’s dopest femcee is fully emerged in a comeback. No word yet on whether or not she’ll perform this record on her Return of the Queen tour, but either way, she’s serious about her lyricism and is, as she puts it, the “realist b***h up in the industry.”

Nicki Minaj better watch her back. Listen to and download “Countin’ Money” below.

Download: Lil’ Kim “Countin’ Money”

—

Photo: The Grape Juice