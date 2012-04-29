Marcus Manchild ft. Bun B – “Problems” [VIDEO]

Think you’re stressed? On “Problems,” Marcus Manchild flips tales about topics (family deaths, baby mama drama, etc.) that can make anyone resort to popping pills, drinking liquor or smoking weed to cope. The Houston young gun also gets some verbal assistance from one Bun B.

Watch the Michael Artis directed video for “Problems,” off the Space Jams 2 mixtape, below.

http://cdn.springboard.gorillanation.com/storage/js/sb.html5.js

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• 10 Reasons Why Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Won’t Last

• 9 Very Rare Looks At Athletes Doing Lil B’s Cooking Dance

• Nike LeBron 9 P.S. Elite ‘Varsity Maize’ & ‘South Beach’ Official Images [PHOTOS]

• Polo Ralph Lauren Team USA Closing Ceremony Uniforms For London 2012 Olympics [PHOTOS]

• Bentley Debuts EXP 9F Super SUV Concept [PHOTOS]

• adidas Unveils The adizero Crazy Light 2, The Lightest Basketball Shoe Ever [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: Miss Apple Bottom Jessenia Vice [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: The 25 Most Important People In Hip-Hop Under 25

• UPS Is Hiring: 9 Signs You Are A Struggle Rapper

—

Photo: YouTube