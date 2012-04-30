CLOSE
HomeNews

Young Chris and Freeway – “Lean Wit It (Freestyle)” [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

The Roc Alumni and two of Philly’s finest, Young Chris and Freeway, take a stab at Meek Mill’s cut “Lean Wit It.” They took it a step further and filmed a video for the cut as well. Check it out after the click. http://cdn.springboard.gorillanation.com/storage/js/sb.html5.js

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

DJ Khaled’s Tour Bus Explodes [PHOTOS]

Lil Wayne Covers CCS Skateboarding Magazine [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

10 Reasons Why Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Won’t Last

9 Very Rare Looks At Athletes Doing Lil B’s Cooking Dance

Nike LeBron 9 P.S. Elite ‘Varsity Maize’ & ‘South Beach’ Official Images [PHOTOS]

Polo Ralph Lauren Team USA Closing Ceremony Uniforms For London 2012 Olympics [PHOTOS]

Bangin Candy: Miss Apple Bottom Jessenia Vice [PHOTOS]

Wired 25: The 25 Most Important People In Hip-Hop Under 25

UPS Is Hiring: 9 Signs You Are A Struggle Rapper

division 1 , Lean Wit It , Meek Mill , rocafella , Young Chris

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close