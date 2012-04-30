CLOSE
Bow Wow – “We In Da Club” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Shad Moss let’s loose this new record, “We In Da Club,” that presumably won’t be on his new album, Underrated. If this song sounds a tad like “Rack City,” it is because the same producer, DJ Mustard, made the beat.

Get a listen to the cut down below. 

 

