B.o.B. Performs “So Good” on The View [VIDEO]

Bobby Ray is in full promo mode and the hip-hop/pop star hits up the ladies of The View to perform his new single “So Good.” Check out Bobby Ray performing on your grandmother’s favorite show after the jump. http://cdn.springboard.gorillanation.com/storage/js/sb.html5.js

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• DJ Khaled’s Tour Bus Explodes [PHOTOS]

• Lil Wayne Covers CCS Skateboarding Magazine [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

• 10 Reasons Why Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Won’t Last

• 9 Very Rare Looks At Athletes Doing Lil B’s Cooking Dance

• Nike LeBron 9 P.S. Elite ‘Varsity Maize’ & ‘South Beach’ Official Images [PHOTOS]

• Polo Ralph Lauren Team USA Closing Ceremony Uniforms For London 2012 Olympics [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: Miss Apple Bottom Jessenia Vice [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: The 25 Most Important People In Hip-Hop Under 25

• UPS Is Hiring: 9 Signs You Are A Struggle Rapper