Brooklyn Nets Unveil Black And White Team Colors [PHOTOS]

The Brooklyn Nets have a new look. After teasing the news via a video early Monday (April 30), the NBA team, officially unveiled their new black and white colors. The announcement coincides with the debut of a new logo, and the grand opening of a sporting goods store, across from what will be their home arena, on Brooklyn’s Flatbush Ave.

While minority owner, and logo designer, Jay-Z was not on hand for comment, Nets’ center Brook Lopez, coach Avery Johnson, General Manager Billy King, and real estate developer, Bruce Ratner, were among those who expressed excitement over the team’s metamorphosis. Although the $1 billion Barclays Center has yet to be completed, everyone involved is content with their new digs. “’Hello Brooklyn,’” Lopez said. “I’ve been waiting a long time to say that. It’s very exciting.”

Ratner followed Lopez’ sentiments, reflecting on the length of time that it took to move the team to Brooklyn. “Today is a great day for Brooklyn It’s been one decade, 10 years, since I started discussing this with [Brooklyn Borough President] Marty [Markowitz]. It’s taken 10 years, but they are officially the Brooklyn Nets,” he said of the team which called New Jersey home for over 30 years.

NBA deputy commissioner, Adam Silver, attempted to steer the team away from abandoning their traditional red, white and blue color scheme, but has no problem with the new direction. “We agreed with the Nets that this color scheme made sense for this market,” he explained.

Aside from potentially reinvigorating the franchise, the new colors and logo also prove a pretty obvious point: Jay-Z stays winning.

Photos: Seth Wenig/AP

