HHW Gaming: Netflix Is Testing Its Video Games Service On More Devices

Netflix continues its push to plant itself in the video games market firmly and is now testing its service on more devices.

Two years after the movie streaming giant announced its video games-driven initiative by launching mobile games on its service, Netflix says in a blog post that it will begin testing the service on TVs, PCs, and Macs.

“Our goal has always been to have a game for everyone, and we are working hard to meet members where they are with an accessible, smooth, and ubiquitous service. Today, we’re taking the first step in making games playable on every device where our members enjoy Netflix — TVs, computers, and mobile,” Netflix’s VP of Games, Mike Verdu, said in a blog post.

The blog post also notes that a limited beta test began rolling out to a small number of members in Canada and the UK on August 14 and on PCs and Macs through Netflix.com through supported browsers.

Two Games Will Be Available For Users To Test The Service

As for the games that will be available to play, Verdu says users will be able to play now Netflix Game Studio owned, Night School Studio’s Oxenfree, and Molehew’s Mining Adventure, which the streaming service describes as a “gem-mining arcade game.”

Users can use their smartphones as controllers when playing on TVs, while PC and Mac users can utilize their mouse and keyboards.

Verdu says the beta will serve as the steaming service’s way to work out the kinks as it continues to test its service and controller while improving the member experience.

Verdu notes the company’s initial partners, Amazon Fire TV Streaming Media Players, Chromecast with Google TV, LG TVs, Nvidia Shield TV, Roku devices and TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, and Walmart ONN will all have devices that Games on TV will work on. New devices will be added, “on an ongoing basis.”

