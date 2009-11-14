Cash Money Records To Donate Turkeys This Thanksgiving To Those Less Fortunate

Cash Money Records Co-CEOs and founders Ronald “Slim” Williams and Bryan “Birdman” Williams have never forgotten their roots in the projects of New Orleans. While highly regarded for blinging out the industry, they’ve also kept their pulse on the hood and have looked out for those less fortunate. Keeping true to their roots, the brothers will once again host their 13th Annual Turkey Giveaway, on the Tuesday, November 24th at Taylor Park, from 2:00 -5:00 p.m., where they will hand out between 1,400 – 1,600 birds.

The giveaway is meant to provide some holiday cheer to those less fortunate, especially those who have been affected in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. The Williams brothers have set up a number of philanthropic organizations in the memory of their parents, as part of the Johnny and Gladys Williams Foundation including the Cash Money for Kids program; which rewards local students for their academic performance with free tickets to a New Orleans Hornet home game.

“This makes us feel just as good as those getting the turkeys,” says Ronald ‘Slim’ Williams. “It means a lot to us to be able to use our success to help others not as fortunate.” “This is our way of giving back to the community & that City of New Orleans that Cash Money owes its heart and soul to,” adds Bryan ‘Birdman’ Williams.

The annual Turkey Giveaway is the product of a cross-section of New Orleans celebrities, politicians and Hip-Hop stars, who have come together under the guidance of the Williams’ brothers.

Now that’s what you call stuntin’ right there.