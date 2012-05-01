Big K.R.I.T. “Road Less Traveled” Tour Vlog – Episode 2 [VIDEO]

The Big King Remembered In Time drops part two of his “Road Less Traveled” tour vlog (here is part one). The clip actually starts with day five of the tour at the University of Illinois before going on to the University of Northern Illinois, the University of Pittsburgh and the University of North Carolina. Big K.R.I.T. drops insight like revealing that touring isn’t all about snorting coke off of “b-tches ti**ies,” while dealing with the nuances of throwing water into the crowd and the possibility of a bomb threat.

Watch the Red Bull sponsored “Road Less Traveled” episode two, directed by Steve-Ography, below.

Photos: Red Bull