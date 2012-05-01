CLOSE
Casey Veggies Performs “Verified” At SUNY-Purchase’s “Culture Shock” [VIDEO]

Casey Veggies took the stage at SUNY-Purchase College’s annual Culture Shock concert and performed his buzzing single, “Verified.” He also hopped off the stage to be embraced by the hippie weirdness of the Purchase faithful. Check it out after the jump.http://cdn.springboard.gorillanation.com/storage/js/sb.html5.js

Props: Masked Gorilla

Casey Veggies , live on stage , verified

