Chief Keef ft. Kanye West, Pusha T, Big Sean & Jadakiss – “I Don’t Like (Remix)” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

UPDATE: CDQ

DJ Pharris gets the green light to release the highly anticipated remix to Chief Keef’s “I Don’t Like.” This features Kanye West, Pusha T, Big Sean and Jadakiss.

Sounds like it was worth the wait. Hit the jump to listen and download.

 

DownloadChief Keef ft. Kanye West, Pusha T, Big Sean and Jadakiss – “I Don’t Like (Remix)” | Alt. Link

 

Photo: Redeye Chicago

