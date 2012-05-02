Birdman Signs DJ Khaled’s We The Best Label & Ace Hood To YMCMB [VIDEO]

Ace Hood must be the most blessed rapper ever.

Cash Money’s Bryan “Birdman” Williams told MTV News that he has officially brought DJ Khaled’s label into the YMCMB fold. “I’d like to let the world know that Khaled’s brand, which is We the Best, is officially signed to YMCMB and the first act coming out that umbrella, which is Khaled’s label, will be Ace Hood,” Baby told MTV New’s Sway Calloway. “I always wanted to have a chance to work with Ace Hood. I always wanted to have a chance to work with Ace Hood.”

Ace Hood’s first three albums were released by We The Best, but distributed by Def Jam Records. The switch to YMCMB is a lateral move when considering Def Jam and Cash Money are both distributed by Universal Records. Nevertheless, Baby believes in Ace Hood’s talents since now the Miami rapper is officially aligned with Lil Wayne, Drake and Nicki Minaj.

Watch the rest of the interview below.

Photo: MTV News