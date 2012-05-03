Jay-Z’s Surprise Performance At Google’s YouTube Brandcast [VIDEO]

Jay-Z is selective about when and where he performs. YouTube has the clout, and money, to entice Hova to the stage as he conducted a surprise performance at the company’s Upfront presentation (Google Youtube Brandcast 2012) at the Beacon Theater in New York City. Jigga’s Life + Times website will be taking advantage of Google/YouTubes’ original programming initiatives (to the tune of $200M in marketing) for its respective YouTube channel, reports Rap-Up.

Videos of Blue Ivy’s pops, who traded in a Yankee fitted for a new Nets fitted, being introduced and performing “Empire State of Mind” below. You gotta wonder how much Jay got paid for that five minutes of work?

Jay-Z Intro

Photo: AP