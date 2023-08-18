Rae Sremmurd “Sexy,” Millyz “Pressure” & More | Daily Visuals 8.17.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Even with their latest album, Sremm 4 Life, already a few months old, the duo from Mississippi are still on their grind promoting their fourth studio project and looking to keep their name hot going into this summer, the two dropped off a new clip for one of the album’s standout cuts.

Coming through with some new visuals to “Sexy,” Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee show just how confident they are in themselves with Slim doing pushups on top of his Maybach before he and Slim take some thick young women along with them on a boat ride where they twerking produced more waves on the sea than the boat itself. Impressive!

Back in Boston, Millyz keeps on showing and proving he’s got the bars to buy them cars and in his visuals to “Pressure,” Mill showcases the life he’s been living which includes rocking shows, rolling deep through different cities and toasting to life with his closest friends. Props.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from YK Osiris, Juicy J, and more.

RAE SREMMURD – “SEXY”

MILLYZ – “PRESSURE”

YK OSIRIS – “PRESSURE”

JUICY J – “DRINK TO ESCAPE”

DJ HOTTY & YUNG BREDDA – “HOW YOU FEELING”

KING LOS – “DO IT FOR ME”

OCTOBER LONDON – “BACK TO YOUR PLACE”

ZAE FRANCE – “GIVE IT UP”