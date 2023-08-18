Subscribe
News

Rae Sremmurd “Sexy,” Millyz “Pressure” & More | Daily Visuals 8.17.23

Rae Sremmurd are too sexy for their shirts and Millyz is living his dreams. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on August 17, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE
1 AM After Show Hosted By Swae Lee

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

Even with their latest album, Sremm 4 Life, already a few months old, the duo from Mississippi are still on their grind promoting their fourth studio project and looking to keep their name hot going into this summer, the two dropped off a new clip for one of the album’s standout cuts.

Coming through with some new visuals to “Sexy,” Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee show just how confident they are in themselves with Slim doing pushups on top of his Maybach before he and Slim take some thick young women along with them on a boat ride where they twerking produced more waves on the sea than the boat itself. Impressive!

Back in Boston, Millyz keeps on showing and proving he’s got the bars to buy them cars and in his visuals to “Pressure,” Mill showcases the life he’s been living which includes rocking shows, rolling deep through different cities and toasting to life with his closest friends. Props.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from YK Osiris, Juicy J, and more.

RAE SREMMURD – “SEXY”

MILLYZ – “PRESSURE”

YK OSIRIS – “PRESSURE”

JUICY J – “DRINK TO ESCAPE”

DJ HOTTY & YUNG BREDDA – “HOW YOU FEELING”

KING LOS – “DO IT FOR ME”

OCTOBER LONDON – “BACK TO YOUR PLACE”

ZAE FRANCE – “GIVE IT UP”

HipHopWired Radio

Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

RELATED TAGS

Daily Visuals

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Wired Video
10 itemsClarence Avant

The Black Godfather: Clarence Avant, Famed Entertainment Executive, Dies At 92

08.14.23

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close