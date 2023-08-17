Fat Joe Named As ClashTV’s First Streetball Commissioner

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Fat Joe has managed to remain an important figure within the culture for the past three decades all while maintaining an authentic connection to the streets that raised him. ClashTV, a burgeoning livestreaming digital platform, announced Thursday (August 17) that Fat Joe will be its first Streetball commissioner.

With Fat Joe taking the helm as ClashTV’s Streetball commissioner, the Bronx native will enter the new role overseeing the platform’s coverage of the sport while also joining ClashTV’s board along with an ownership stake in ClashTV.

“I’m proud to team up with ClashTV and establish a new era of Streetball. The ClashTV team truly understands the cultural and community impact of Streetball, so I’m looking forward to helping them elevate the game and bring athletes, creators and fans together in an innovative and meaningful way,” the rapper shared in a statement.

ClashTV CEO Jonathan Anastas adds, “Clash is with the culture. Joe is a superstar in the culture, and a lifelong Streetball fan. Together, we are going to unite the basketball leagues of America. In our mission to own the category of Streetball, there is no one more suited for this role than Fat Joe. What first bubbled up from the courts of New York City has become a worldwide movement. Joe’s expertise at leveraging media to grow the culture is legendary and we look forward to his contributions to ClashTV.”

ClashTV has a number of notable moves under its belt as it continues to grow the platform. The company partnered with AND1, and has forged partnerships with Alpha Metaverse Technologies Inc., creating and promoting summer basketball content, and was instrumental in the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Drew League in Los Angeles among other moves.

Photo: Fat Joe