Jeopardy Contestant Thinks LMFAO Recorded Jay-Z’s “Hard Knock Life (Ghetto Anthem)” [VIDEO]

If you make it onto Jeopardy as a contestant, no doubt you are a very intelligent person. And just because you are well versed in what’s assumed to be a wide ranging array of academic topics, you should not be expected to be even passingly familiar with Jay-Z’s catalog. So when “This Roc-a-Fella introduced us to ‘Hard Knock Life (Ghetto Anthem)’” flashed on one of the blue screens, the answer is a no-brainer for Hip-Hop heads, but could leave many people confused.

However, the contestant hitting the button and hesitantly answering, “Who is LMFAO?” with Alex Trebek dryly saying, “No,” followed by the homie’s #struggle face is pure, unadulterated comedy. Doh! See for yourself below. http://cdn.springboard.gorillanation.com/storage/js/sb.html5.js

—

Photo: YouTube

Props: Joe La Puma