Conway The Machine & Benny The Butcher “We Shot Ya,” Rod Wave “Call Your Friends” & More | Daily Visuals 8.18.23

While Hip-Hop heads continue to await that elusive Griselda reunion to finally happen (we losing faith at this point), at least the trio tends to randomly link up two at a time on different cuts and this time around Conway The Machine and Benny The Butcher collaborate to spit on a classic instrumental.

Collaborating for the black-and-white clip to “We Shot Ya,” Conway and Benny politic in a seemingly abandoned building where they set fire to the classic LL Cool J track (“I Shot Ya”) and drop some of the hardest bars this side of the Beast coast. Woulda been dope as f*ck to hear Westside Gunn light up this track too, but we digress.

On a softer side, Rod Wave continues to have dudes in their relationship feelings and in his clip for “Call Your Friends” heads home where the love is to spend time with his seeds and enjoy the life that he’s built for himself. Ain’t mad at that at all.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Tinashe, That Mexican OT featuring Maxo Kream, and more.

CONWAY THE MACHINE & BENNY THE BUTCHER – “WE SHOT YA”

ROD WAVE – “CALL YOUR FRIENDS”

TINASHE – “NEEDS”

THAT MEXICAN OT FT. MAXO KREAM – “OPP OF 2”

SAUCE WALKA – “DAT BOY DEN”

KHADIJAH – “JPAY”

POLO G – “BARELY HOLDIN’ ON”

UNKNOWN T FT. ODUMODUBLVCK – “WELCOME TO MY STRIP”

MICK JENKINS FT. FREDDIE GIBBS – “SHOW & TELL”