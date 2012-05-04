DMX Announces Release Date For Undisputed Album

The dog is ready for his comeback. We’ve watched DMX prove how an oppressive drug addiction can ruin a career, but from the looks of it, the Yonkers rapper is back on the right track. X just announced June 26 and the release date for his Undisputed album. “X is very excited to release this project,” his publicist, Domenick Nati told All Hip Hop.

In light of a recent legal hiccup, stemming from a lawsuit filed by a booking agent claiming loss of revenue over tour dates, X is confident that the new album will remind fans of his skill set. “This album has a lot of hits on it,” Nati continued. “His fans will see that it’s been worth the wait. Undisputed will prove to the world that DMX is back!”

After numerous trips to jail, the most recent of which ended last summer, the 41-year-old is also working on his personal life. Despite threatening to quit VH1’s Couple’s Therapy, X is still committed to repairing the relationship with estranged wife, Tashera Simmons.

Photo: Gaurdian UK