Jay-Z Drives A Bulldozer At Brooklyn Nets’ Barclays Center [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

Jay-Z recently visited the Barclays Center, which is still under construction, to check in on its progress. So of course, TMZ obtained footage and photos of Hova going about his business at the arena of the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets, including driving a bulldozer. Actually, from the looks of the video it seems like the “Politics As Usual” rapper is standing on the bulldozer while someone else is driving.

Also, it doesn’t seem like Jigga was neither wearing a helmet, nor Timberlands. But hey, it’s more fodder to get racist NY Post columnist Phil Mushnick mad at the world. Watch the clip of Jay-Z getting chauffeured, construction style, below.

—

Photos: TMZ

