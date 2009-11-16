50 Cent Kicks It With Rick Ross’ Son At Floyd Mayweather’s House (Pictures Included)

Rick Ross may have won the lyrical battle but when it comes to the war, 50 Cent is indeed the massacre. You can definitely tell his new album Before I Self Destruct is out because his usual marketing campaign of promoting his beefs is in full effect.

Just this past weekend, 50 and Rick Ross’ son’s mother Tia watched Saturday’s fight of Manny Pacquiao defeating Miguel Cotto at the Las Vegas home of Floyd “Money” Mayweather. And yes, Ross’ son William was there, as well as, Tia’s son DeAndre from a previous relationship.

50 recently spoke on his feud with Rick Ross and stated that he accomplished more than he ever intended.

“You know what’s not funny about that situation really is I wanted to compete with him and I was angry with Rock Ross at one point because I thought he was a fraud. But, I didn’t want to take control of his life entirely. I just wanted to dominate him musically and just secure that space in the minds of the actual public that I’m a talent. But when his son, William…when his little boy is having hearing problems and he’s going deaf and his old lady is in tears, his baby’s mother. The baby doesn’t have health care and when that’s happening and he feel like he can’t speak to her because of 50 cent, I’ve achieved more than I set out to archive with Rick Ross. His other baby mother is a call girl. That’s how I had the sex tape on her. You can look at him and see he’s not a very attractive man. And I can see him as a kind of guy that would have to purchase a little adult entertainment. But damn, no condom Rick, that’s nasty. That’s downright nasty.”

Check out the photos from Thisis50.com as Floyd, Curtis, Tia and young William pose for the cameras at Mayweather’s estate.