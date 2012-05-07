Win Tickets To See MMG, Future and Travis Porter In Atlantic City! [CONTEST]

If you are in the NY/NJ/PA area and you want to check out Rick Ross, Meek Mill, French Montana, Future and Travis Porter in Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ; Hip-Hop Wired is holding you down.

Rick Ross and event promotor, Lenny the Barber have agreed to donate a portion of the earnings to the youth organization, Team Hope. This will go towards tutoring, after school programs, and educational resources.

As always, if you want to get these tickets, you’ve got to get close to your social networks, but this time we want to reward the kids handling business in school. So to get these tickets, just follow these simple instructions.

– Follow @HipHopWired on Twitter.

– Tweet this link with the Hashtag #MMGTourHHW

– Show us your commitment to higher education. The more creative is the way you win. Are you studying for finals? Just got a great test score? Paying back your college loans? Planning to go back to school? Let us know. We are serious.

The proceeds of the tour will go toward higher education and we want to reward those who take their education seriously for a change. Hit the tweets and get to it.

