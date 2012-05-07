CLOSE
Drake Covers RESPECT Magazine [PHOTOS]

Drake’s been on fire since the calendar year started (before that too, but who’s counting) and now he covers the latest issue of RESPECT Magazine. The king of Canada chops it up with the Yellow Negro about his latest album, Take Care, and why he avoids all beef. Still want to know where I can cop one of those owl pullovers. Anyway, peep the cover after the jump. 

