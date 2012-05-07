DMX Releasing Free EP On May 15

DMX is dropping a teaser before his next proper album. MTV News reports that the Yonkers rapper, and reality show star, will be dropping The Weigh-In on May 15.

Dark Man X’s new EP will be free and feature 10 tracks. Scheduled guests include Tyrese and Snoop Dogg with beats by Fredwreck and Harlem’s Dame Grease, who produced much of X’s debut, It’s Dark And Hell Is Hot. Lil Wayne even gets down, but reportedly just on an interlude. The “Get At Me Dog” rapper’s next proper album, Undisputed, and is now schedule to be in stores June 26.

Lately, X has been known more for his legal troubles and his reality TV antics on VH1’s Couple’s Therapy than for his music, though.

—

Photos: VH1