DJ Drama Ft. Young Jeezy, T.I., Ludacris, & Future “We In This” [VIDEO]

DJ Drama unites the city of Atlanta, GA with Young Jeezy, T.I. Future and Ludacris on “We In This B***h.” This will appear on Drama’s newest album, Quality Street Music. Check the Benny Boom directed clip after the jump. http://cdn.springboard.gorillanation.com/storage/js/sb.html5.js

